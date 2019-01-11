Lana Condor made it clear that she would not be writing a real-life love letter to Noah Centineo.

The pair co-starred in Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before -- and are signed on for its upcoming sequel -- but, as the 21-year-old actress told Jimmy Fallon when she stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday, she made it clear that an off-screen romance was never going to happen between them.

"We had just come back from a hot yoga class and went to his apartment and we ordered pizza. And it was kind of like, oh, hot yoga, pizza, what's happening? It was right before we shot the movie, just trying to get to know each other," she recalled. "And I felt something! I looked at him and I was like, 'Noah, it's not going to happen between us.'"

Condor said that, to do the movie well, she thought that she and Centineo, 22, needed to be "best friend professionals."

"And so I was like, 'It's just not gonna happen.' And he was like, 'Yeah it's not gonna happen.' And I was like, 'Great,'" she revealed. "So we kind of did what we did in To All the Boys movie. We kind of made a contract and set boundaries."

As it turns out, Condor is "so happy that we did that because the movie turned out great and now we're doing a sequel, so I have to work with him again."

"We still have that spark. Absolutely," she admitted. "We were just on the phone the other day just talking about the sequel."

Despite no real-life romance being in the cards for Condor and Centineo, the Deadly Class star told ET that she totally understands fans' thirst for her co-star.

“Oh yeah! I’ve read that he is the Internet’s boyfriend. People are ordering Peter Kavinskys on Amazon," she quipped of Centineo's character back in August. "Just the thirst for Noah is just... It’s a desert out there and everyone’s so thirsty for him, and I love it.”

“I’m not surprised. The moment I met him, I was like, ‘Yup, that boy’s gonna be a star,’" she added. "We all knew as we were shooting the movie that he was just going to break literally 15 million hearts. So I’m not surprised at all. Of course, I want to protect him but I don’t really have anything to protect him against because it’s all love. People just genuinely, are thoroughly are in love with him."

As for fans stanning an off-screen romance between the pair, Condor is just glad that their genuine chemistry shines through in the movie.

“You hope that people will fall in love with your characters and I think they have. It’s been great because I know both Noah and I feel the same way, in the fact that I’m so happy that Noah is on this journey with me and it’s Noah who I have as my partner through all of this because our chemistry is genuine," Condor said. "Like, it has been since Day 1 and I’ve never felt chemistry like this ever before with any other actor that I’ve worked with. I think we both know that it’s special and I’m just happy that it’s him that I’m going through all this with. We make a really, really good team. It’s been crazy."

"People truly want us to get married,” she added.

