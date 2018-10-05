Lana Condor charmed our hearts in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before and while we wait for news on a sequel, she has a new project for us to get excited over!

The 21-year-old breakout star will co-lead Syfy's upcoming comic book adaptation, Deadly Class, which will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 16. The news was announced Saturday at New York Comic-Con.

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late '80s counter culture, Deadly Class follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. The series is based on the best-selling 2014 graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig.

It's safe to assume Condor's Deadly Class character, the skilled assassin Saya, is completely different from the romantic heroine she plays in To All the Boys, Lara Jean Song Covey. In the new minute-long teaser, Condor channels her inner badass when she chillingly questions Marcus, "Do you have any idea where you are?"

Watch the promo for Deadly Class below.

In addition Condor and Wadsworth, Deadly Class -- from executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo -- also stars Benedict Wong, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James and Michel Duval.

Deadly Class premieres Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

