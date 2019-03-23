Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's romance is about to get hit with a dose of drama, according to Lana Condor.

ET's kid correspondent, Devin Trey Campbell, spoke with the 21-year-old actress at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, where she dished on the upcoming To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel.

"I'm so excited. I'm beyond excited!" Condor exclaimed. "We are starting shooting it really, really soon, and it's going to be amazing."

The actress kept tight-lipped on specific details of the movie, but said fans can expect "lots of love and sweetness and awesomeness." "And there's going to be some drama," she teased.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

While the introduction of John Ambrose McClaren might pose problems for Lara Jean and Peter's relationship, things couldn't be better for Condor and Noah Centineo.

"It's really, really amazing [working with him]. He's really talented, and he's an amazing actor, and we've always gotten along really well, so I couldn't have asked for a better co-star," she raved.

The To All the Boys sequel, likely based on Jenny Han's second book in the best-selling trilogy, P.S. I Still Love You, was announced by Netflix in December. No release date has been set.

For now, Condor is focusing on getting through the Kids' Choice Awards unslimed. "I'm kind of prepared [to get slimed]. I'm like, 'Please don't do it!'" she joked on the orange carpet ahead of the show.

See more on To All the Boys in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lana Condor Reveals There's a Production Start Date for 'To All the Boys' Sequel (Exclusive)

Lana Condor Talks Setting Early Boundaries with Noah Centineo on 'To All the Boys' Set

Lana Condor Reveals the 'Romantic' Scene She's Hoping for in 'To All the Boys' Sequel (Exclusive)

Related Gallery