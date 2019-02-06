To All the Boys I've Loved Before is gearing up to film its sequel!

ET's Ash Crossan caught up with the flick's leading lady, Lana Condor, at the premiere of her latest movie, Alita: Battle Angel, and she revealed that the second TATBILB movie has a start date. In the first film, Condor plays Lara Jean, a high school girl who finds a fake boyfriend in Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) after her love letters get out.

"We have a start date, but I can't tell you," she teased. "But we are going to start shooting hopefully pretty soon, which will be awesome! We have a new character, John Ambrose, coming in to rival Noah, Peter Kavinsky. I don't know who's been cast in that role, but I'm hopeful that it's someone just as charming as Noah."

The reveal comes the same week that Condor covered Cosmopolitan's latest issue and confessed that she and Centineo "encouraged the speculation" surrounding their possible off-screen romance.

"I think that the both of us love each other very much and we love our characters together very much," she told ET. "For us, kind of promoting that in real life wasn't really hard for us because the love is true there... It might not be what everyone wants, but the love is true there. I think you can love someone in platonic ways. I love him. I'm always charmed by him. It is mostly truthful."

When ET caught up with Condor last month, she opened up about the scene from P.S. I Still Love You -- the book on which the second film is based -- she'd most like to see in the movie. The second book comes on the heels of Lara Jean's breakup with Peter, when she and John Ambrose get stranded at a nursing home during a snowstorm.

“I love when Lara Jean and John Ambrose go to the [nursing] home," she said of her favorite scene. "I love the snow... that moment when John Ambrose and she are in the snow playing. When I read that, it was romantic to me. Every little girl thinks about a kiss in the snow with someone that they might like. For me, I would love [it] more than anything ‘cause it’s romantic and cute!"

The follow up to TATBILB isn't the only sequel Condor is thinking about. In Alita: Battle Angel, Condor plays Koyomi, Alita's friend. If a sequel gets the go-ahead, Condor is hoping for a more active role for her character.

"I would love to go and fight with Alita, be by her side and fight with her," she said. "That would be amazing, so we'll see. I hope that I will get the chance to do that. That's a dream."

Alita: Battle Angel hits theaters Feb. 13.

