Lana Condor and Noah Centineo know people are shipping them in real life.

The 21-year-old actress covers Cosmopolitan's March issue and reveals that she and her To All the Boys I've Loved Before co-star fanned the flames when it came to rumors surrounding a possible off-screen romance between the pair.

“Noah and I definitely encouraged the speculation,” Condor admits. “But it’s because we believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other. You can truly love someone in a very platonic way.”

Despite flirty tweets between Condor and Centineo, the Deadly Class actress previously revealed that she and Centineo, 22, set early boundaries in regards to their off-screen relationship.

"We had just come back from a hot yoga class and went to his apartment and we ordered pizza. And it was kind of like, oh, hot yoga, pizza, what's happening? It was right before we shot the movie, just trying to get to know each other," she said on The Tonight Show last month. "And I felt something! I looked at him and I was like, 'Noah, it's not going to happen between us.'"

Condor said that, to do the movie well, she and Centineo needed to be "best friend professionals."

"And so I was like, 'It's just not gonna happen.' And he was like, 'Yeah it's not gonna happen.' And I was like, 'Great,'" she revealed. "So we kind of did what we did in To All the Boys movie. We kind of made a contract and set boundaries."

Ben Watts

Though there's no romance between Condor and Centineo, Condor does have a man in her life! In her Cosmo feature, Condor opens up about her real-life love story with her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre.

The couple met at a party in 2015 -- a meet-cute Condor compares to "a Taylor Swift song" -- when De La Torre approached Condor and introduced himself. "I thought I would make a friend,” he said.

Condor recalls being upset about being separated from her soon-to-be-beau at the party and running back inside to get his number before getting in her Uber.

“What do you call a pile of ­kittens?” Condor texted him from the car. “A meowntain,” he hilariously replied.

Though the couple has been going strong for more than three years, the speculation surrounding Centineo and Condor did affect their relationship.

“It was so hurtful for both of us,” Condor admits of negative comments about their relationship. “This is supposed to be a good thing. Why are you ­coming for someone who has no part of this story? If you say you support me, why would you hurt someone I love?”

Thankfully, though, “People are starting to understand that you’re not necessarily the person you play onscreen.”

When it comes down to it, Condor simply isn't shy about her resounding love for De La Torre. "There’s no other person in this world I want to spend every day doing nothing with... you best believe I’m gonna hold on to him real tight," she gushes.

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

Watch the video below for more with the actress:

RELATED CONTENT:

Lana Condor Talks Setting Early Boundaries with Noah Centineo on 'To All the Boys' Set

Lana Condor Reveals the 'Romantic' Scene She's Hoping for in 'To All the Boys' Sequel (Exclusive)

Lana Condor Shares 'To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before' Sequel Update (Exclusive)

Related Gallery