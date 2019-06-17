The reason why Sandra Bullock signed on to Bird Box will truly melt your heart.

The actress played the role of a mother named Malorie in the Netflix thriller, which landed her the award for Most Frightening Performance at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. While taking the stage to accept the accolade, Bullock shared a sweet story about how her own two children, Louis, 9, and Laila, 7, inspired her to do the movie.

Bullock, chic in a sparkly red-and-pink top, accepted her golden popcorn from Gal Gadot and began her speech by thanking Netflix and her kids.

"My children asked me to make something for them. I knew this was a story I needed to make because it was about family," Bullock, 54, explained. "When I finished my film, I went to my babies and said, 'Here, Mommy made this for you. and I know you can't see it until you're 21... but you'll know there's nothing I wouldn't do for you.'"

Bullock continued on, raving about the importance of family and directly telling her kids that she'll always be there to protect them, no matter what, just like her character in Bird Box.

"Family is what you fight for, what you protect... No matter what, you are my first thought in the morning and my last thought at night. I was put on this earth to protect you. You are my world," she said, joking that her son later said to her, 'Mommy, it was superhero movies I was talking about. Those are the films you should be making."

Bullock concluded her speech by telling the audience she brought Louis along so that he could sit next to real-life "superheroes," like Brie Larson and Jada Pinkett Smith.

"And I'm sure he will notice they are women, just like his mama," she added.

Following the release of Bird Box last December, ET spoke with Bullock at the film's New York City premiere, where she talked about feeling so lucky to work in an industry that allows her to bring her kids to set.

"How many people would love to be able to take their children to work and have that embraced?" asked Bullock, who adopted Louis and Laila in 2010 and 2015, respectively. "It's so accepted and I feel like every set that I work on has sort of a familiar aspect to it [and] a safe feeling for family members."

