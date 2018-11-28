Sandra Bullock slayed the red carpet on Tuesday.

The actress arrived at the premiere of her new Netflix film, Bird Box, in Berlin, wearing a stunning embellished one-shoulder gown by Alberta Ferretti rendered in a gorgeous light, muted green hue.

The brunette beauty was all smiles as she signed autographs for fans.

Bullock returned to the red carpet following the cancellation of the Los Angeles premiere a couple of weeks prior, due to the tragic Borderline Bar & Grill shooting and California wildfires, for which she donated $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County toward the well-being of animals who could not evacuate.

In Bird Box, the Oscar-winning actress plays a mother navigating to survive a post-apocalyptic world. The film is available to stream on Dec. 21.

