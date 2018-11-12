Sandra Bullock is doing her part to ensure animals caught in the California fires are rescued and cared for.

Late Sunday, the Humane Society of Ventura County announced that the Oscar winner has donated $100,000 toward the well-being of numerous animals that cannot evacuate their homes as easily as their owners.



“The Humane Society of Ventura County was deeply humbled today by a $100,000 donation from Sandra Bullock and family,” the non-profit captioned a photo of a pair of horses caught in the devastation on Facebook. “Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support.”



“This donation will help the HSVC provide 24/7 care for the scores of horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and other pets evacuated from the fires,” the post continued. “The HSVC pledges to care for these animals for as long as is needed or until their owners feel comfortable in safely reuniting their families. From all of us on staff at the HSVC, our dedicated volunteers, and the animals in our care, we thank you for your kind consideration.”

On Monday, Netflix announced they had decided to cancel the red carpet for the 54-year-old actress’ new film, Bird Box, in L.A. out of respect for the individuals and communities that are coping with the fires as well as the tragic shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, last Wednesday night.



“Our hearts are with the victims, families and brave first responders for both the Borderline shooting and California Wildfires,” Netflix wrote in a statement, via Deadline. "In light of these tragedies, we will be canceling tonight’s AFI FEST red carpet coverage for Bird Box. The screening will continue as planned. We thank you in advance for understanding and encourage you to support one of the many organizations who are helping those impacted."

Celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler and Camille Grammer have revealed that their homes have been destroyed by the rampant fires.



Get more updates on the wildfires in California down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus and More Stars Lose Their Homes in California Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out on California Wildfires and Asks For Help During Emotional Speech

Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Family's Evacuation Amid California Wildfires (Exclusive)

Related Gallery