In a moving moment, Lauren London joined Nipsey Hussle’s family to accept the Humanitarian Award at the 2019 BET Awards on behalf of the late rapper.

After T.I. presented the award, London, along with Hussle's family, including his son, Kross Asghedom, took the stage, where the late rapper's grandmother professed deep gratitude at the wave of support they have received since his untimely death.

London, Hussle's girlfriend, kept things short and sweet, stating. "I just want to thank you guys for all of the love and support and the marathon continues again."

Then, Hussle's parents spoke and his mother, Angelique Smith, talked about her belief in the afterlife, stating that we are "vessels" on this side of eternity. Afterward, his father, Dawit Asghedom, admitted that he wished his "friend" was here to accept the award and perform for his fans.

That's when a music tribute to Hussle began with Marsha Ambrosius singing "Real Big." Then, fans and viewers were treated to YG performing a piece of "Last Time I Checc'd." John Legend and DJ Khaled also delivered an emotional rendition of "Higher" while clad in white along with the rest of the performers. All the songs are either Hussle's or featured him.



On June 13, the network revealed that it intended to bestow the honor upon the hit maker posthumously for his work revitalizing his South Los Angeles neighborhood.



"As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader," Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET, said in a statement at the time. "His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change."



"We are forever grateful, humbled and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue. It is an immense honor for us to recognize him with this year's Humanitarian Award," the statement concluded.

The late rapper was also nominated for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at Sunday's awards show.



Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31. He was 33 years old.



In May, his alleged shooter, Eric Holder Jr., was indicted by a grand jury. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.



Get more details on Hussle’s death below.

SEE MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lauren London Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle and More Sweet Father's Day Posts

Nipsey Hussle to Receive Posthumous Humanitarian Award at 2019 BET Awards

Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Indicted for Murder by Grand Jury

Related Gallery