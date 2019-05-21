Eric Ronald Holder Jr. has been indicted for fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle and wounding two others in South Los Angeles earlier this year, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

A grand jury returned the indictment against Holder on May 9 for one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The indictment, which was unsealed on Tuesday, also includes allegations that Holder personally used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death.

Holder pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return for a pretrial hearing on June 18 in Department 100 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Holder was accused of fatally shooting the rapper outside his clothing store and wounding two others in the attack on March 31. Holder fled the scene and was arrested two days later in Bellflower, California. In April, he was officially charged.

Holder's bail was set at $6.53 million. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.

His preliminary hearing has been set for June 12 and a pretrial hearing for June 18.

Hussle was laid to rest at a private funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles on April 12. The burial came one day after Hussle's family, friends and fans gathered together at the Staples Center for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service.

The hours-long service featured emotional speeches from stars like Snoop Dogg and Stevie Wonder and memories from Hussle's longtime love, Lauren London, his sister, Samantha Smith, and parents Dawit Asghedom and Angelique Smith.

See more of his celebration in the video below.

