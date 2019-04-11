Nipsey Hussle's memorial service is being held on Thursday at Los Angeles' Staples Center, and ET is streaming it live.

Hussle's Celebration of Life begins at 10 a.m. PT and will end at 12 p.m. PT. Following the service, there will be a processional and the late rapper will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in L.A.

Hussle was fatally shot on March 31 outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on April 4 that Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was charged with fatally shooting Hussle and wounding two others in Los Angeles. The two other men survived.

Complimentary tickets to the memorial service were made available on Tuesday and were almost instantly sold out. While it’s unclear how many tickets were available for the service, the Staples Center can hold as many as 21,000 people.

Stevie Wonder delivered a truly touching performance at the #CelebrationOfNipseyHussle. pic.twitter.com/2yRADoDGN5 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019

“One thing me and Nip had [in common] was a kind spirit. A spirit of love. When we met each other it was like a magnet coming together.” – Snoop Dogg at the #CelebrationOfNipseyHusslepic.twitter.com/mghVhEQrgY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019

Lauren London remains strong as she remembers her late boyfriend at the #CelebrationOfNipseyHussle:



“My pain is for my 2yo that probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him.” pic.twitter.com/tTxkRdL5gx — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019

"He should have got this when he was alive, with all the work that he's done. But you know, just love and peace spread after his life is incredible because he's our angel now." - Master P on the #CelebrationOfNipseyHusslehttps://t.co/G2gCBJEexk — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019

Lauren London’s son, Cameron, asks everyone to pay their respects as he recalls a recent dream at the #CelebrationOfNipseyHussle:



“In the morning Ermias would say ‘respect’ at my window – so on the count of three I want everyone to yell ‘RESPECT!’” pic.twitter.com/pXVwZqqzdy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019

Karen Civil reading a letter penned by Barack Obama at the #CelebrationOfNipseyHussle:



“Nipsey Hussle set an example for young people to follow and has a legacy worth of celebration...” pic.twitter.com/wNGYJGdIG5 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019

Watch the powerful and emotional opening service of the #CelebrationOfNipseyHussle. https://t.co/NrKodRb7JFpic.twitter.com/24Gk2UDTuy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019

Jay-Z & Beyoncé attend Nipsey Hussle’s memorial — Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/AYkUbeHCZV — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) April 11, 2019

“We got turned down, we failed, had setbacks, had to start over a lot of times. But we kept going at it. In anybody’s case that’s always the distinguishing factor.”#NipseyHussle#NipseyHussleForeverhttps://t.co/NrKodRsJ8fpic.twitter.com/gfjPUtwOG2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019

#NipseyHussle fans attend his Celebration of Life not just to pay their respects, but to continue his legacy: “We really lost someone that was pushing the culture.”#NipseyHussleMemorialhttps://t.co/7Ov2AzlQbkpic.twitter.com/K6Guq38KZG — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019

Nipsey Hussle program photo and order of service #NipseyHusslepic.twitter.com/UBthbgedM1 — Anastasia (@AnastasiaElyseW) April 11, 2019

Hussle -- whose real name is Ermias Asghedom -- is survived by 34-year-old model and actress Lauren London, whom he had been dating since 2013. The couple shared a 2-year-old son Kross together, and he also had a 7-year-old daughter named Emani from a previous relationship. London spoke to The New York Times on Tuesday and said she would always "represent" for him.

"He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times," London said. "He was a truth seeker and truth speaker."

"I'm going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest," she continued. "He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first."

