Nipsey Hussle's longtime love, Lauren London, is "completely lost" following the rapper's death.

Speaking out for the first time since Hussle was shot and killed over the weekend, the former The Game actress took to Instagram to share a slideshow filled with photos of herself with Hussle and their 2-year-old son, Kross Asghedom.

"I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul....I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words," London -- who was rumored to be engaged or married to Hussle and who rarely shares photos of her kids -- emotionally wrote alongside her post.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot to death in front of his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, on Sunday in Los Angeles. Two other men were shot as well, however their wounds were not life-threatening.

London and Hussle began dating in 2013. Hussle was also father to a 7-year-old daughter, Emani, with ex Tanisha Asghedom. London also shares 9-year-old son Kameron with ex Lil Wayne.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department took to Twitter to confirm that Eric Holder, suspected in the weekend killing of the 33-year-old rapper and community leader, is in custody. According to Holder's booking sheet, he is being held without bail.

"Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody," the LAPD tweet read. "Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ."

