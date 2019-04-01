Nipsey Hussle's cause of death has been revealed.

The rapper and beloved community leader -- real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom -- was found to have died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told ET on Monday. The manner of death has been certified as a homicide.

The 33-year-old rapper was one of three men shot in an attack outside his store, Marathon Clothing Company, in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood. Authorities told ET on Sunday that the other two victims are in stable condition, while the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Following the news of his death, the hip-hop community and beyond have been expressing their love and grief. Drake, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti are just a few of those who have taken to social media to share their feelings.

ET spoke with Hussle just before this year's GRAMMYs in February, where he was nominated for Best Rap Album for Victory Lap.

"I know how much we put into the album, so to get to be recognized, it means a lot for me, my team also, everyone who worked on it, and [we're] just excited to be here," Hussle said, noting plans to release new music and possibly another album "definitely this year."

Watch below for more on this tragic story.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

REMEMBERING NIPSEY HUSSLE:

Drake, Rihanna, and More Stars React to Nipsey Hussle's Untimely Death

Rapper Nipsey Hussle Dead at 33 After Being Shot Outside His L.A. Store

Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Multiple Times in Los Angeles

Related Gallery