Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Sunday, and many in the music world are in mourning.

Following the tragic shooting, many of the artist's friends, fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to share their shock at the loss, as well as touching tributes to the influential rapper and philanthropist.

Drake took to Instagram minutes after the news of Hussle's death broke, to share his emotional reaction to the horrible news.

"F**k. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this," Drake wrote in the caption. "We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long."

"You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us," he added. "I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g."

Rihanna took to Instagram to share a photo of Hussle and his daughter, Emani, on the red carpet at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, and penned a heartbroken post about the loss.

"This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones!" the singer wrote. "I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle."

LeBron James weighed in as well, tweeting, "So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt."

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

Snoop Dogg shared a video of himself and Hussle, writing, "Gone 2 soon @nipseyhussle I’m so sad right now I’ll just reflect on the good times we had."

He later shared another emotional video, in which his face is obscured in shadow, where he somberly shared his prayers with Hussle and his family, incluidng girlfriend Laruen London, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son, Kross.

"Prayers to @laurenlondon and her family," Snoop Dogg captioned the heartbreaking post.

Here is a look at some of the other biggest names in music and entertainment who are reacting to the shocking news of the rapper's untimely death.

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019

Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

Real one after real one smh R.I.P Nipsey the solid morals you stood on and your legacy will last 4L!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) April 1, 2019

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

This one hurts man... Lauren I am so so so sorry!!! RIP Nipsey 🙏🏽 — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) April 1, 2019

heartbroken and speechless

god bless your beautiful family

just spoke about working...



a community legend. a humble king... forreal. ah this don’t feel real. wow. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 1, 2019

Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 1, 2019

Rest In Peace Nipsey Hussle. Thank you for spreading positivity and much much more. Sending prayers to his loved ones. — RYAN DESTINY (@RyanDestiny) April 1, 2019

God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 31, 2019

💔 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) April 1, 2019

my heart is heavy right now. rest in peace nipsey 💔 — Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 1, 2019

RIP @NipseyHussle 🙏🏿💙



Forever in our hearts... — Keith Powers (@KeithTPowers) April 1, 2019

prayers up for nipsey x his family 🙏🏽😔❤️ — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) April 1, 2019

Just spoke to you, always kept it 1000. Always was real. You’re a 🐐 Rest up young KING. RIP Nipsey https://t.co/LWmIS3DJq0 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) April 1, 2019

God damn man....Real emotions and feelings rights now. Fuck man...u have always been a good dude...I’m so sorry...RIP man https://t.co/2UHnwXMEif — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 1, 2019

The artist was shot multiple times outside his store, Marathon Clothing Company, in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 33.

Hussle was one of three men who were shot in the attack. They were all taken to a local hospital following the shooting, where Hussle later died of his injuries, according to multiple reports.

Hussle -- who was born in raised in the Crenshaw neighborhood of L.A., not far from where he was gunned down -- worked as a local community organizer and was involved in the ongoing Destination Crenshaw arts project.

ET spoke with Hussle on the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY Awards in February, and the rapper opened up about how being nominated for Best Rap Album, for his recent album Victory Lap, was motivational and exciting.

"I'm inspired, obviously, I want to get back in and make some new music," Hussle said, adding that the nomination also made him feel "humbled."

"I know how much we put into the album, so to get to be recognized, it means a lot for me, my team also, everyone who worked on it, and [we're] just excited to be here," he added. He also talked about his new single, "Racks in the Middle," and said that he'll be releasing new tracks and possibly even an LP "definitely this year."

RELATED CONTENT:

Rapper Nipsey Hussle Dead at 33 After Being Shot Outside His Los Angeles Store

Rapper Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Shot Multiple Times in Los Angeles

Country Singer Justin Carter Dead After Accidental Shooting

Related Gallery