Country Singer Justin Carter Dead After Accidental Shooting

Rest in peace, Justin Carter.

The rising country singer has died, his team confirmed on his Instagram on Sunday. He was 35.

In a statement to ET, Mark Atheron of Carter's management company, Triple Threat Management, said that contrary to reports, a prop gun didn't go off during a music video.

“He was at his apartment getting ready to go work and do a video shoot,” said Atherton. “We don’t know how, but the gun went off; the bullet entered his head. It was ruled an accidental shooting by the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Department in Texas.”

Atherton continued, “There’s a lot of rumors going around saying it was suicide or he was murdered … It was completely 100 percent accidental, and it was in his apartment and before the shoot. The incident occurred this past Saturday afternoon.”

“Justin had a potential to, in our eyes, and a lot of people's eyes, to be the next Garth Brooks,” said Atherton.

Carter's tragic death comes after Louis Tomlinson's sister, Félicité, unexpectedly died in London last week. She was 18. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dick Dale, The King of the Surf Guitar and Composer of 'Miserlou,' Dead at 81

'Love Island' Star Mike Thalassitis Dead at 26

Louis Tomlinson's Sister Found Dead at London Home

Related Gallery