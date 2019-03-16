'Love Island' Star Mike Thalassitis Dead at 26

Rest in peace, Mike Thalassitis.

The former contestant on the British dating show Love Island died on Friday, according to multiple reports. He was 26. ET has reached out to Thalassitis' rep for comment.

A spokesman for ITV, which produces Love Island, confirmed the news to the BBC in a statement on Saturday. "Everyone at ITV2 and Love Island are shocked and saddened by this terrible news," the statement read.

Thalassitis' cause of death has yet to been revealed. Before appearing on Love Island, the semi-professional soccer player starred on another British reality show, Celebs Go Dating. British television personalities took to social media to mourn Thalassitis' death on Saturday.

Fellow Love Island season three alum Jonny Mitchell wrote on Instagram that he had been “heartbroken" by the news.

“I genuinely can’t believe what I’m seeing here,” he wrote alongside a shot of him and Thalassitis. ”My boy from the villa and one of my best mates from the show coming out. An absolute hero and a legend and someone I looked up to since I met him, always full of so much positivity and charisma.. One of the best people I’ve ever known taken from us far too soon, I’m heartbroken and can’t put into words how much I’m gonna miss you bro! My heart goes out to his family.. Rest in peace Magic Mike ❤️.”

“Mike… you were a total gentleman… I won’t forget that... It’s so so sad …you will be missed. RIP," presenter Caroline Flack captioned her own post, as others shared memories of Thalassitis.

I’m lost for words. My heart breaks for your family ❤️ RIP @MikeThalassitis — Rachel Fenton (@RachelFenton_) March 16, 2019

😢😢 I cant get my head round this RIP brother ❤️ mike thalassitis — ALEX BOWEN (@ab_bowen07) March 16, 2019

Thalassitis was previously in a relationship with The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna, though they reportedly split last year.

This week also saw the unexpected death of Louis Tomlinson's 18-year-old sister, Félicité. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Louis Tomlinson's Sister Found Dead at London Home

‘Love Island’ Star Reveals Her Baby Daughter Died at 4 Weeks Old in Heartbreaking Post

'Love Island' Coming to U.S. With CBS Series Order

Related Gallery