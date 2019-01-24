Malin Andersson is mourning the loss of her 4-week-old daughter.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Love Island star shared the devastating news that her daughter, Consy Gloria Emma Andersson-Kemp, died just one month after she was born. Alongside a photo of Consy hooked up to machines, Andersson -- who shared Consy with her boyfriend, Tom Kemp -- wrote a heartfelt message to her baby girl.

"Completely in love with you.. and my mum just wanted you to be with her," the U.K. reality star wrote of her mother, who died in November 2017 after a battle with cancer. "Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day."

"You opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes," she continued. "I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. ❤️😞 My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 🙏🏽 23/12/18-22/01/19."

Andersson and Kemp welcomed Consy into the world seven weeks early on Dec. 23. Due to her premature arrival, Consy was cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, England, following her birth.

"We are so thankful for the amazing care she is receiving here and promise to update you on her progress but for the time being we hope you can all respect our privacy," Andersson wrote at the time. "We can’t wait to share her with you all soon."

After welcoming Consy, Andersson took to Twitter to address the "hardest thing I've ever gone through."

"I love you so much and you don't even know it yet," she lamented.

Hardest thing I’ve ever gone through. — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) January 4, 2019

I love you so much and you don’t even know it yet ❤️😞 — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) January 9, 2019

About a week later, Andersson posted another update about Consy, who was still in intensive care.

"This has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through. I just want to hold her," Andersson wrote. "It’s different to my mum last year. My mum was ready to go.. my little girl isn’t. She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I’m not prepared to let her go."

On Twitter, Andersson also admitted how hard it was to not be able to hold her daughter. "Three weeks and I still haven't held her.. keep praying for my girl," she wrote.

3 weeks and I still haven’t held her.. keep praying for my girl. ❤️ — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) January 11, 2019

In another update before Consy's death, Andersson revealed that her daughter "loves unicorns. And she also loves the prayers your sending her."

When Consy celebrated her one-month birthday, Andersson took to Twitter to express the devastation surrounding her new journey as a mom. "My baby girl is 1 month old today," she wrote. "Although a blessing it has been the worst month of my life. She has a long way to go. Keep praying."

My baby girl is 1 month old today. Although a blessing it has been the worst month of my life. She has a long way to go. Keep praying. ❤️ — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) January 20, 2019

Following her daughter's death, Andersson tweeted: "RIP my angel."

RELATED CONTENT:

Carol Channing, Broadway Legend, Dead at 97

Pegi Young, Musician and Ex-Wife of Neil Young, Dead at 66

Daryl Dragon, of Captain and Tennille, Dead at 76

Related Gallery