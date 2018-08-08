'Love Island' Coming to U.S. With CBS Series Order

Love Island is set to make its way across the pond!

The British reality dating show -- which is currently available to stream on Hulu -- has been given a series order by CBS, the network announced Wednesday. A massive hit in the U.K. -- it recently wrapped its fifth season -- the show sends its contestants to a tropical location, where they must find their match or get sent home. It features a mix of challenges and frequent twists, and viewers are also given a vote about who gets eliminated.

David George, CEO of ITV America, the U.S. arm of the British show's home network, called Love Island "a cultural phenomenon."

“As a format, Love Island breaks the mold with high levels of viewer interactivity and participation that influence the content of the show in a way that’s extremely addictive,” George said in a press release, according to Deadline. “It’s a cultural phenomenon that builds anticipation with every episode and creates appointment viewing -- a pretty hard thing to do in today’s TV landscape. We’re ecstatic the show has found a home at CBS and look forward to working collaboratively to engage its millions of viewers.”

CBS' head of alternative programming, Sharon Vuong, thinks American audiences will be "captivated" by the series.

“We’re thrilled that ITV has partnered with us to bring their most successful show to American television. Having seen the reaction of audiences ‘across the pond’ and around the world to this most recent season, we expect American viewers will be captivated by this engaging format," she said. "Additionally, Love Island is more than a pop sensation; this series has generated compelling ‘sociological think pieces’ in major publications here and abroad.”

