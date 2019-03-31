Rapper Nipsey Hussle has died.

The artist was shot multiple times outside his store, Marathon Clothing Company, in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 33.

Hussle was one of three men who were shot in the attack. They were all taken to a local hospital following the shooting, where Hussle later died of his injuries, according to multiplereports.

Authorities told ET that the other men are in stable condition.

The suspect responsible fled in a vehicle, and the scene is currently being processed and the attack is being investigated as a homicide.

The rapper notably tweeted shortly before reports of his shooting began to surface, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Hussle -- who was born in raised in the Crenshaw neighborhood of L.A., not far from where he was gunned down -- worked as a local community organizer and was involved in the ongoing Destination Crenshaw arts project.

Hussle had two children, including a daughter, Emani, and a 2-year-old son he and girlfriend Lauren London welcomed in August 2016.

ET spoke with Hussle on the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY Awards in February, and the rapper opened up about how being nominated for Best Rap Album, for his recent album Victory Lap, was motivational and exciting.

'I'm inspired, obviously, I want to get back in and make some new music," Hussle said, adding that the nomination also made him feel "humbled."

"I know how much we put into the album, so to get to be recognized, it means a lot for me, my team also, everyone who worked on it, and [we're] just excited to be here," he added. He also talked about his new single, "Racks in the Middle," and said that he'll be releasing new tracks and possibly even an LP "definitely this year."

