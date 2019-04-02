A suspect in the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle has been arrested.

The Los Angeles Police Department took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that Eric Holder, suspected in the weekend killing of the 33-year-old rapper and community leader, is in custody.

"Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody," the LAPD tweet read. "Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ."

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot to death in front of his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, on Sunday in Los Angeles. Two other men were shot as well, however their wounds were not life-threatening.

Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ. pic.twitter.com/0zujy89Yfm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Hussle's death to be a homicide caused by shots to the head and torso.

Since the news broke, fans and fellow artists have been mourning Hussle's death. Watch the video below for how Rihanna, Drake and more stars have paid their respect.

