Beyonce honored late rapper, Nipsey Hussle, on her Instagram account on Monday evening.

The rapper was found to have died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso following an attack outside his Los Angeles clothing store on Sunday. He was 33.

“I’m praying with every ounce of my heart for your family. Rest In Peace, Nipsey,” the superstar singer wrote alongside a photo of Hussle as a young boy.

The late musician, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was a GRAMMY-nominated artist and beloved community leader whose death sent shock waves through the music industry.

Others reacting in shock to the tragedy included Rihanna, who shared a snap of Hussle with his daughter, and Drake, who revealed he had been planning to work on new music with Hussle in coming months.

"F**k. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this," Drake wrote in the caption. "We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long."

Hussle was one of three men shot during Sunday’s attack. Authorities told ET on Sunday that the other men were in stable condition

ET spoke with Hussle just before this year's GRAMMYs in February, where he was nominated for Best Rap Album for Victory Lap.



"I know how much we put into the album, so to get to be recognized, it means a lot for me, my team also, everyone who worked on it, and [we're] just excited to be here," he said.

See more on Hussle’s death below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Nipsey Hussle's Cause of Death Revealed

NEWS: Drake, Rihanna, and More Stars React to Nipsey Hussle's Untimely Death

NEWS: Rapper Nipsey Hussle Dead at 33 After Being Shot Outside His L.A. Store

Related Gallery