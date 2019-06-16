On Father's Day, Lauren London took a moment to honor the late Nipsey Hussle, aka Ermias Asghedom, her longtime love and the father of her youngest son.

"One of the reasons I fell in Love with You.... Your Fatherhood. Today we celebrate You. Love you Ermias," she captioned a photo of herself holding their 2-year-old, Kross Asghedom, as the rapper proudly stands nearby.

Hussle was shot and killed outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31. London, who passionately spoke out about Hussle's legacy at his memorial in April, has continued to pay tribute to his accomplishments as an advocate, artist and father.

London isn't the only celebrity paying tribute to fathers on Sunday. Kim Kardashian West also shared some images to honor her husband and the father of their her four children, Kanye West.

"Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!" she captioned a photo from behind showcasing herself, 6-year-old North West, 3-year-old Saint West and the rapper all walking in from the beach together.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid also took a moment to share a touching throwback photo honoring her father, Mohamed Hadid, on the holiday.

"Happy Father's Day to the inimitable @mohamedhadid," she wrote alongside an old photo of herself and her dad with whipped cream on their faces. "I love you more than words !!!!! Thank you for life's greatest gifts @mariellemama @lanzybear @bellahadid @anwarhadid and for inspiring us in all the ways you do."

Last but certainly not least, Victoria Beckham also shared a sweet candid of her hubby, David Beckham, posing for a snap with three of their four kids including 7-year-old daughter Harper, and sons Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14. The only one missing is their oldest, 20-year-old Brooklyn.

"Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses @davidbeckham x," she captioned the image from what appears to be a celebratory brunch at an outdoor café.

Although he wasn't on hand, Brooklyn shared a post for his father as well, writing alongside a precious throwback pic of himself on his dad's shoulders: "Happy Father’s Day dad x love you so much :) you are the best and always have been."

See more celebrity Father's Day posts below.

