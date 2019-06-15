It's a special day in the Kardashian-West household!

Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West's eldest child, North, turned 6 years old on Saturday, and the reality star couldn't help but share a special message about her "sweet girl."

"Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up," Kim, 38, wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow filled with photos of the two of them. "Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

The makeup mogul's post was filled with comments from fans and celeb friends, including Kimora Lee Simons, Jen Atkins and Mario Dedivanovic, wishing North a happy birthday.

The birthday girl also got some love from grandma Kris Jenner, who shared an adorable post dedicated to the mini fashionista.

"Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!! What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!!" Jenner's message began. "Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul."

"I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother. I love you ❤️ Lovey xo #HappyBirthdayNorth," she concluded.

While fans have watched North grow up in the public eye, they've recently started to see her many talents, which includes singing like her famous father.

Just last month, North, along with her 3-year-old brother, Saint West, and her 6-year-old cousin, Penelope Disick, were front and center in the children's choir at Sunday service. Dressed in their choir attire, the tots adorably sang Sinead O'Conner's 1990 hit song, "Nothing Compares 2 U."

North also showed off her directing and choreography skills when she created her own music video for Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

Watch her creation in the video below.

