The Kardashian-Jenner family might have their own little singing group.

At Kanye West's recent Sunday service, the 41-year-old rapper's 5-year-old daughter, North West, was front-and-center in the children's choir alongside her 3-year-old brother, Saint West, and her 6-year-old cousin, Penelope Disick.

Dressed in their choir attire, the children of Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian adorably sang Sinead O'Conner's 1990 hit song, "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was shared by service attendee Big Sean on his Instagram Stories.

North played the role of protective sister and kept her hand on her little brother's shoulder during the performance.

This isn't the first time we've seen North perform at her father's Sunday service. In fact, her mom says it's her daughter's favorite time of the week.

Additionally, last June the 38-year-old reality star shared with ET how North takes after her dad. "She definitely has Kanye's outgoing personality," Kim dished. "[She] will say whatever is on her mind no matter what it is or who it might offend."

