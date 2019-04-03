Kim Kardashian West is shedding some light on husband Kanye West’s mysterious Sunday Service.



For weeks, the rapper has been hosting the weekly event on the outskirts of L.A., which always includes an enormous gospel choir, a live band and more than a few star sightings. In the latest issue of Elle magazine, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explains the rapper's intent with the project.



"It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon," she says. "It’s definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience."



But, although it has a Christian tone, when asked if all faiths are welcome, she responds: "Absolutely! Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday; they loved it. Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week."

Celebs like Katy Perry, her fiance Orlando Bloom, Diplo, Tyler, the Creator and Courtney Love, as well as family members like mom Kris Jenner and her aforementioned sister, Kourtney Kardashian, have shown up for the afternoon of music and fellowship. And Kim’s eldest daughter, North, is regularly spotted giving attendees a taste of her dancing skills each week.



During the interview, Kim also opened up about a skill that she takes pride in — negotiating. She explains that her mother has been integral in showing her how to confidently know her worth.



"I am very fortunate that my mom and I have worked together from the very beginning of my career," she says. "She is the best negotiator, and that’s always been her role. I didn’t have that loud personality in the beginning that allowed me to negotiate for myself. I was really insecure about how to negotiate for myself, and so I would always look to her to show me how to do that for myself."

Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/yhiDhBqBY5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

"Now I think I’d be very confident in doing that for myself, but it’s always a learning curve," she continues. "So what I would suggest to someone at the beginning of their career is to start off by saying yes to everything. I felt like there was power in learning from everything and trying it all… Now of course I look back, and although I love that phase of my life and I learned so much going through it, I wish I’d had the confidence to say 'no' to things I didn’t believe in."



"I would love to teach that to my kids, and my friends, and my younger sisters," she adds. "Just stay true to who you are in your career and stand up for what you believe in when negotiating."



Speaking of her children, she admitted that she has some concerns about the three (soon to be four!) siblings’ bond as they come of age together.



"I do worry about them getting along, because for my sisters and I, we were just so close growing up and obviously still are," Kim shares. "And I want them to be, too!"

