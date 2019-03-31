Kanye West to Perform His Sunday Service at Coachella on Easter

Kanye West is coming back to the Coachella stage.

The 41-year-old rapper, who's been holding Sunday Services with a full-on gospel choir for the past couple of weeks, just announced that he's bringing his Sunday Service to Coachella on Easter Sunday -- April 21st at 9 a.m.

Coachella's official Twitter account confirmed the news by tweeting out video of West's announcement on Sunday.

"Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2," the tweet read.

In the video, West tells his attendees, "We were out in Palm Springs and they took us to a little campground, because we were thinking about a little performance in Palm Springs, just a little one. Then they had a mountain, he had a mountain waiting for us. He had a date waiting for us. Only one date that mountain would be available: Easter Sunday at Coachella. That confirmation was confirmed last night."

Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jFIcLYNUlV — Coachella (@coachella) March 31, 2019

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, also shared the news by tweeting out a video of the rapper announcing the news on a plane and being met with plenty of cheers.

COACHELLA 2019 SUNDY SERVICE EASTER SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/YxY86gguft — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019

Interestingly, West previously dropped out of performing at Coachella this year due to issues with stage design, Paul Tollett, co-founder of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival told The Los Angeles Timesin January.

This year's headliners are Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. Additional performers include Solange, Weezer, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Zedd, Khalid, DJ Snake, Kacey Musgraves, Mon Laferte, Wiz Khalifa and Gucci Gang, among others.

Coachella 2019 will be held on April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21 in Indio, California. Watch the video below for more on this year's lineup.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry and Fiance Orlando Bloom Attend Kanye West’s Sunday Service -- Pics!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & Their Kids Set Up Yeezy 'Lemonade' Stands to Raise Money for Mental Health

Kanye West's Daughter North Steals the Mic During Gospel Service -- Watch!

Related Gallery