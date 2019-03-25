Kanye West’s mysterious Sunday Service got a bit more star power this past weekend — when Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom dropped by!



The American Idol judge wore a ball cap and a sheer white button-up shirt over a sparking pink dress for the special weekly event. Meanwhile, Bloom wore jeans and a white tee under a leather jacket with what appears to be red-and-black checked lining to the Calabasas outing.



Although this is the first time the Bloom and Perry have attended the gathering, it’s never lacked famous faces. Not only does West lead it every week, his family and extended family, including everyone from Kim Kardashian to Kris Jenner to his daughter North West, enjoy the festivities.

Snorlax / MEGA

The Kardashians and Jenners are often joined by fellow celebs like Courtney Love, Tyler, the Creator, Diplo and many more.



As numerous videos and photos from the service show, a gospel choir regularly performs with a band, who have been known to remix some radio hits like Kid Cudi’s “Reborn,” not to mention a number of West’s own tracks.



Those who attend often showcase their very best dance moves, especially North, who is regularly documented getting into the music!

Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/yhiDhBqBY5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

My videos of Sunday Service due it no justice of the vibe we feel in that room, but this little video shows How much North loves our Sunday mornings ✨💖 pic.twitter.com/bhVN2x97JK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2019

Bloom and Perry got engaged on Valentine’s Day following a three-year courtship. He presented her with a stunning engagement ring designed to resemble a flower.



The proposal took place in a helicopter during an aerial tour of LA. However, the special occasion was not without its hiccups.



During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Perry explained that Bloom handed her a note to read while he attempted to slyly pull out the ring. However, the ring box got caught and he ripped his jacket pocket and smashed a bottle of champagne. All the while, the 34-year-old singer pretended to be reading the note. Regardless, she was impressed, calling the moment “really sweet.”



"We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] and my whole family was there, and all my friends," Perry shared. "He did so well."

