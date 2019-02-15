Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Engaged: See the Stunning Flower Ring

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have made it official!

The couple both took to Instagram in the early morning hours on Friday, posting the same selfie, which featured a beautiful flower ring. The image shows their smiling faces surrounded by heart balloons.

Bloom, 42, captioned the photo, “Lifetimes,” while Perry, 34, wrote, “Full bloom.”

Though the couple didn’t confirm whether she was wearing an engagement ring, they were quickly congratulated in the comments section by fans who believed that the bling meant they were definitely tying the knot.

Perry's mom, Mary Hudson, took to Facebook to officially spill the beans, writing, "Look who got engaged on Valentine's Day!" She included in the post, several images of the couple and Perry's ring.

On Thursday, Perry posted a photo of Bloom sleeping in bed with his two pups, writing, “Will u be my teenage dream?”

Earlier this month, Perry told Paper magazine, “I was married when I was 25. 'I'm It' was almost 10 years ago. I was like, ‘One person for the rest of my life,’ and I’m not so sure that that idea is for me. I’m just such a different person than I was.”

Perry and Bloom have been living together recently and seem more smitten than ever. In January, Perry shared a sweet post for her man’s birthday.

“Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with,” she wrote.

This will be second marriages for both Bloom and Perry. Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and the two have an 8-year-old son, Flynn. Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

