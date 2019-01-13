Katy Perry is sharing some kind words for boyfriend Orlando Bloom in honor of his big day.

The "Roar" singer posted on Instagram Sunday to wish her beau a happy birthday with a super sweet snapshot of the Pirates of the Caribbean star rocking a "Woman Power" sweatshirt and giving a shaka hand sign.

"Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with," Perry wrote, reminding fans around the world that her handsome boyfriend is immune to the effects of human aging.

The post comes just a day after Bloom himself commemorated the last day before his birthday with a photo from the set of a project he's currently working on.

"Last selfie on a set in my 41st year," Bloom wrote alongside a slideshow of photos including one of him standing with his back to a film camera rig. "I'm grateful and as I contemplate the passage of time I really feel age is just a number and we are not...we ARE the choices we make, the words we speak, the thoughts we create and the actions we take...they shape our realities."

"As I say to myself and my son...make smart choices… happy me and my loyal companion," the actor concluded in his caption, presumably referring to the second photo in the post showing his adorable puppy bundled up in a blanket while sitting around on set.

The cute couple, who reconciled last year after splitting in 2017, have been having a lot of fun in recent months, going on fancy date nights and traveling to exotic locales. They even made their red-carpet debut back in late September at the 2018 Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

ET caught up with Perry on the set of American Idol in November, where she explained that one of the things that makes her relationship with Bloom work is that "there's a balance" when it comes to what they are interested in and what they provide for each other.

"I think when you're attracted to someone, it's sort of like how opposites attract," Perry shared. "I'm looking for that balance and maybe he's looking for [someone who is] a multitasker."

Check out the video below to hear more about the pair's romance.

