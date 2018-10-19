Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom turn heads both when together and apart!

On Thursday, the pair attended the 2018 amfAR Gala at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, where Perry was honored for her support of The Foundation of AIDS research. While he wasn't honored at the annual event, 40-year-old Bloom did serve as one of about 30 co-chairs, who also included Ryan Seacrest, Robert Pattinson, Madonna, Goldie Hawn and Eva Longoria.

Perry and Bloom certainly dressed to impress for the event, fitting in perfectly with its black-tie dress code. The 33-year-old "Roar" singer wowed in a light blue, feather adorned gown with wide shoulders and tulle accents. For his part, Bloom looked dapper in a classic dark tuxedo.

The couple posed with everyone from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti to Toms co-founder and fellow honoree Blake Mycoskie to the event's Chair, Kevin Huvane.

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx

Katy Perry, Blake Mycoskie, Heather Lang, and Orlando Bloom Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Chair Kevin Huvane Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx

Heidi Klum, Victoria Justice, Sarah Hyland, Rumer Willis, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow also attended the gala.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Though Bloom and Perry didn't walk Thursday night's red carpet together, the event came less than a month after they made their couple carpet debut.

Last month, a source told ET that Perry and Bloom's relationship has "continued to blossom" in recent months, due to the fact that they've "dedicated themselves" to spending quality alone time together.

"It truly was the best decision they ever made because it reminded them how much they love each other," the source said. "Keeping their relationship a secret while they worked on their love for one another has completely turned things around for them."

The pair was first linked in 2016, but split a year later. Earlier this year, though, they decided to give their romance another try.

"They had a bumpy road and their friends were worried they wouldn't make it. But that has all changed because their bond seems to get stronger every day," the source noted. "Katy always wanted a deep, long-lasting, loving relationship with Orlando. And Orlando's mother wanted them to be together forever. She just loves Katy."

"They have been spending every spare moment with each other," the source added. "When you see them together, they are always warm and kind to one another and they spend a lot of time laughing."

And it appears they no longer feel the need to hide from the public eye.

"They don't mind if anyone sees them together anymore," the source revealed. "They are far past that now, and in fact, they seem to be celebrating their love for one another. Their closest friends and family are all thrilled and have been waiting a long time for this day."

Watch the video below for more on the couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: How Keeping Their Relationship a Secret Helped Their Love Blossom (Exclusive)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Look So in Love as They Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom Is 'Quite the Exhibitionist'

Related Gallery