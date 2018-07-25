Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom Is 'Quite the Exhibitionist'

Katy Perry is laughing off those infamous photos of boyfriend Orlando Bloom paddleboarding in the nude.

The 33-year-old singer appeared on Australian TV show The Project, and was asked about she and Bloom being photographed while on vacation in Italy in 2016. The paparazzi photos went viral thanks to 41-year-old Bloom boldly going naked.

"He is quite the exhibitionist, he's an adventure junkie as well," Perry commented with a smile, also insisting that the two were not aware they were being photographed.

Last April, Bloom was also asked about the images, and had a similar sense of humor about the whole thing.

"Yes, it was extremely surprising, I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen," he told ELLE UK. "I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free... What can I tell you? Note to self: you're never free. Ha!"

Of course, Perry is definitely a fan of Bloom's fit body. Last month she commented on one of his Instagram posts promoting his latest project, a West End revival of Tracy Letts’ Killer Joe, writing, "I need a season pass for that a**."

These days, Perry and Bloom's relationship appears to be stronger than ever since reuniting in February, after previously breaking up in February 2017. Earlier this month, Perry made time to see her beau during her two-week break from her concert tour, and the two enjoyed a date night in London after one of Bloom's performances of Killer Joe.

“[They are] doing really well and enjoy their time together when they can get it,” a source told ET in June.

In April, ET spoke to Dr. Mehmet Oz -- who visited the Vatican with the couple -- who was adamant that Perry and Bloom are "in love."

“Those folks are in love, and they were on the same wavelength,” Dr. Oz said. “We were talking to them after one of the dinners, and it was fascinating because they get each other. They understand each other and they speak as a couple. My wife and I were walking with them. They were just beautiful to see.”

Here's a look back at those photos of Bloom's naked paddleboarding adventure:

