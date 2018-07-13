Katy Perry Steps Out in Lingerie Look for Date Night With Orlando Bloom in London

Katy Perry's latest look works for a night in or out!

The 33-year-old pop star was spotted out in London with boyfriend Orlando Bloom on Thursday night, enjoying some down time after one of the 41-year-old actor's performances of Killer Joe on the West End.

The couple were hard to miss while leaving Annabel’s club, as Perry was wearing a bright pink lingerie-style slip dress with black lace trim that she paired with a leather cap and several necklaces and giant gold hoop earrings. While some stars may have opted for heels with this outfit, Perry kept comfy in a pair of Adidas sneakers.

As for Bloom, he went with a more casual look that included a button-down black shirt, jeans and a matching baseball cap.

The pair have been going strong, with Perry making several trips to London to visit Bloom on breaks from her Witness tour, but this is one of the first times they've been spotted out in months.

“[They are] doing really well and enjoy their time together when they can get it,” a source told ET in June.

Perry resumes her tour in South Africa later this month, but has seemingly spent much of her two-week break in London with her guy.

