The love Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have for each other is stronger than ever.

After rekindling their romance earlier this year, the adorable duo has worked incredibly hard to keep the intimate details of their relationship out of the public eye. But on Wednesday, the two made an exception, finally making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco.

A source tells ET that Perry and Bloom's relationship has "continued to blossom" in recent months, due to the fact that they've "dedicated themselves" to spending quality alone time together.

"It truly was the best decision they ever made because it reminded them how much they love each other," the source says. "Keeping their relationship a secret while they worked on their love for one another has completely turned things around for them."

Perry, 33, and Bloom, 41, were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted together at a Golden Globes after-party. After a year of dating, they initially called it quits in February 2017. A year later, however, they decided to give their romance a second chance.

"They had a bumpy road and their friends were worried they wouldn't make it. But that has all changed because their bond seems to get stronger every day," the source says. "Katy always wanted a deep, long-lasting, loving relationship with Orlando. And Orlando's mother wanted them to be together forever. She just loves Katy."

"They have been spending every spare moment with each other," adds the source. "When you see them together, they are always warm and kind to one another and they spend a lot of time laughing."

And it appears they no longer feel the need to hide from the public eye.

"They don't mind if anyone sees them together anymore," the source says. "They are far past that now, and in fact, they seem to be celebrating their love for one another. Their closest friends and family are all thrilled and have been waiting a long time for this day."

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

