Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just took another major step in their relationship!

The twosome made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco on Wednesday. The relatively private pair looked so in love as they posed next to Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

The "One That Got Away" singer was a vision in a nude Tom Ford ruched gown with embroidered silver sleeves. She paired the dress with beige heels, diamond earrings and a bold pink lip. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old actor wore a black pinstriped suit with a white button-up shirt and black shiny dress shoes.

As they posed for pics, the two giggled and couldn't talk their eyes off each other.

Before the gala, Perry shared a video of her beau getting ready for the event and shaking his booty to Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back."

"Lemme touch your butt," she captioned the Instagram Story clip.

The famous duo was first linked in 2016 when they were spotted together at the Golden Globes after-party. Perry and Bloom took some time apart last year but rekindled their romance this year. A source told ET back in May that they two are very much in love and work incredibly hard to keep the intimate details of their relationship out of the public eye.

"They both agreed that one of the main reasons for their last split was the pressures of constantly being in the public eye and not taking the time alone to just be together,” the source claimed. "Katy wants to make sure they are seeing each other as much as possible despite both having busy careers, so she meets with Orlando wherever he is working and she expects the same from him. They have an understanding now of each other and what will make this work."

