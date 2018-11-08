Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are one of the cutest couples in show business, and the American Idol judge says it's all because of the balance they bring to each other's lives.

Perry and her fellow Idol judge, Luke Bryan, spoke with ET's Lauren Zima following a night of live season two auditions in Hollywood on Thursday, and the "Dark Horse" singer opened up a bit about all the new, healthy habits Bloom has been trying to get her to join him in.

"Ugh! He's always trying to get to go hike, or do yoga or eat vegan," Perry joked in mock annoyance.

"Katy's like, 'I'll hike to Taco Bell with ya," Bryan quipped.

"I sure will!" Katy joked. "Crunchwrap supreme, extra meat, extra onions."

The pair, who reconciled earlier this year after splitting in 2017, have been having a lot of fun in recent months, going on fancy date nights and traveling to exotic locales. They even made their red carpet debut back in late September at the 2018 Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images

According to Perry one of the things that makes their relationship work is that "there's a balance" when it comes to what they are interested in, and what they provide for each other.

"I think when you're attracted to someone, it's sort of like how opposites attract," Perry shared. "I'm looking for that balance and maybe he's looking for [someone who is] a multi-tasker."

One of the things currently on Perry's multi-tasking plate is the second season of American Idol, and she's excited about how people are really "taking us seriously," which is bringing out a lot of "amazing talent" to the auditions.

"Some who I think should already be signed, or have record deals, or they are already artists and have tons of YouTube streams. Then, they're showing up for us, and using us as a platform to launch," Perry shared.

"We'll have these contestants walk in and we're like, 'What have you been doing? Where have you been?'" Bryan added. "So that's what makes you get really excited about being on the show."

American Idol returns for its second season in 2019 on ABC.

