Katy Perry had a birthday to remember!

The pop star, who turned 34 on Thursday, celebrated her big day by heading to dinner with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. The couple was spotted at Barton G. in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday night, where they had a leisurely, two and a half hour meal, arriving at 6:15 p.m. and departing at 8:45 p.m.

Perry’s celebratory outfit was show stopper! Clad in a skin-tight, hot pink, off the shoulder dress, she put her toned body on full display! The “Roar” singer also sported a pair of pale pink heels from her own shoe collection, hoop earrings and a nameplate necklace.

For his part, 40-year-old Bloom kept it casual for the outing, sporting gray jeans, an olive T-shirt, black sneakers and a dark baseball cap.

An eyewitness later spotted Perry at the Years and Years concert at The Wiltern. It’s unclear whether Bloom was with her, but an eyewitness tells ET that the crowd on the floor turned around to cheer up at Perry, who was in the front of the balcony in her skintight birthday dress.

The actor and singer reconciled earlier this year after splitting in 2017. Last month, a source told ET that the pair’s relationship has “continued to blossom” since they "dedicated themselves" to staying out of the public eye after getting back together.

"They had a bumpy road and their friends were worried they wouldn't make it. But that has all changed because their bond seems to get stronger every day," the source noted. "Katy always wanted a deep, long-lasting, loving relationship with Orlando. And Orlando's mother wanted them to be together forever. She just loves Katy."

It appears they no longer feel the need to hide their romance from the public.

"They don't mind if anyone sees them together anymore," the source said. "They are far past that now, and in fact, they seem to be celebrating their love for one another. Their closest friends and family are all thrilled and have been waiting a long time for this day."

In addition to her night out with her beau, Perry’s American Idol co-stars were also looking forward to helping her celebrate. ET caught up with the group earlier this week at Idol auditions in Louisville, Kentucky, where they discussed their plans for Perry’s special day.

"Katy has everything, so I am not quite sure what we're going to get her. Maybe just tickets to Live With Kelly and Ryan," Ryan Seacrest considered. "They are free. That would be great. That's a good idea!"

Perry, wasn't expecting much, though. In fact, she told ET that she is the gift. "Their presence is my present," she joked. "I give them the gift of them getting to be able to sit next to [me] every day."

The “Dark Horse” singer did have one birthday wish, though she wouldn’t be in town to get it!

"Unfortunately I won't be here, but if I was, I would get a hot brown," she said of a Louisville delicacy, which is an open-faced turkey sandwich with turkey, bacon, pimientos, and a Mornay sauce. "That's what everybody is talking about, and I want one."

"Hold up. You mean, you're not on a hot brown on the show?" fellow judge Lionel Richie quipped. "You mean you're sober? Oh my god!"

