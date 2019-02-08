Katy Perry is reflecting on her first marriage and life now with boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

The "Firework" singer is all about vocalizing her needs and appreciating the fact that relationships take a lot of work. In a new interview with Paper magazine, published on Friday, the 34-year-old opens up about how much she's grown since marrying Russell Brand at the age of 25 and admits that marriage might not be for her.

"It's easy to be single and not to be called out on your stuff, living your awesome single life thinking you're the greatest, and the best, and doing anything you want," Perry says, explaining what she's learned through the years. "But then when you get in a partnership you guys are there to teach each other lessons."

Adding that she "believed in Disney Princesses" in her early 20s, the California native says she is now more receptive to her boundaries and the learning lessons in her relationship. "I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things. I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago," she explains. "I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."

"Not such a different person -- the foundation was always there. I've always been hella sarcastic, always the black sheep, always thought outside the box…[But] whereas I used to think things were too scary or not for me, now I've pushed my limits in all of that. I'm really more tolerant and accepting," she explains, adding, "It's really just your 30s. I love them so much."

While marriage might not be for her, she and Bloom are as happy as can be living together. She even jokes about then both being "hoarders by nature."

"My boyfriend doesn't even know that I threw away his toiletry bag while he's been gone," she admits. "I told him I got him a new one for Christmas. He said, 'Oh, this has been around the world for 10 years' and he wanted to keep it in a drawer. I was like, 'The moment you leave is the moment this thing is going in the trash.'"

Paper

These days, Perry is putting music and touring on hold, instead focusing on her well-being and mentoring others on American Idol. She also reveals that she has college on the brain and is considering taking courses at a university.

"A lot of people go who have already had success in their careers at 45, and they're like, 'Well, what the f**k do I do now?' That was interesting, because it would be very Harry Potter for me," she says about the thought of going back to school.

As for what classes she'd be interested in taking, she lists, "Anthropology, Astronomy, Egyptology, Comparative Religious Studies."

"I like the history of things," she says. "I like storytelling. I like philosophical studies and mystical studies. I love knowing about sacred geometry and stuff like that."

In the meantime, she'll continue to teach other artists on the singing competition show, which she describes as a "wonderful, pay-it-forward feeling."

"It's amazing to be able to hold a lottery ticket for someone's life," she notes.

For more on Perry and Bloom, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry Gives Sweet Birthday Shoutout to Boyfriend Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Traditions With Loved Ones (Exclusive)

Katy Perry Bids $50K to Win Date With Orlando Bloom at One Love Malibu Charity Auction

Related Gallery