Katy Perry Reveals How She Spends the Holidays With Family (Exclusive)

Following the release of her new original song, "Cozy Little Christmas," available exclusively on Amazon Music, the 34-year-old singer has been hard at work promoting it. During a break from her busy schedule, she took some time to answer questions about the catchy new track, her favorite holiday memories and family traditions.

"The holidays mean family," Perry, chic in a satin red dress and a curly blonde wig, says in an exclusive clip. "They mean coziness, and everybody having that feeling of togetherness. And cooking and eating and taking lots of naps."

"I am the person, day after Thanksgiving, who's like, 'Christmas music right now!'" she continues. "So, end of November I am Christmas music-ed out."

Perry says while many artists typically choose to do a cover for the holidays, she wanted to pen her own version "of a kind of throwback, vintage, Supremes-esque" Christmas song.

"It was actually inspired by our last Christmas together with my family, which was last year in Copenhagen [Denmark]," she explains. "The Danish really know how to do Christmas! They have so many different traditions -- they have special chocolates they buy, they have a Christmas beer, they light real candles on the Christmas tree, you hold hands and you dance around and I was like, 'Man, I want that.'"

"It's something you can't buy," she adds. "It's just a feeling."

This holiday season, Perry will likely be spending it with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. When the American Idol judge spoke with ET earlier this month during a night of live season two auditions in Hollywood, California, she said the secret to making their relationship work is all about balance.

"I think when you're attracted to someone, it's sort of like how opposites attract," she said. "I'm looking for that balance and maybe he's looking for [someone who is] a multi-tasker."

Hear more on their love story in the video below.

