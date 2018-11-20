When it comes to top-earning women in the music world, Katy Perry reigns supreme!



On Monday, Forbes revealed their Highest-Paid Women in Music list for 2018 and the “Hot N Cold” singer once again took the top spot by earning $83 million between June of 2017 and June of 2018.

Most of her cash flow comes from her Witness tour which included 80 dates in that time period, earning over a million each time.



This is the first time she’s claimed the top spot since 2015, when she embarked upon the Prismatic tour and raked in $135 million that year.



Coming in second place for 2018 is Perry’s sometimes friend, sometimes frenemy, Taylor Swift, who earned $80 million over the same period with her Reputation album and its subsequent tour.



Placing third is none other than Beyonce, who made $60 million. If you're wondering why neither she nor Swift came out on top -- seeing how all three were on tour this year -- it's because most of Beyonce and Swift’s tour dates fell after June, meaning both will be vying for No. 1 next time.



Pink came in fourth place with $52 million and newly proclaimed movie star Lady Gaga, thanks to A Star Is Born, filled out the top five with $50 million.



Check out the full list below:



1. Katy Perry ($83 million)



2. Taylor Swift ($80 million)



3. Beyoncé ($60 million)



4. Pink ($52 million)



5. Lady Gaga ($50 million)



6. Jennifer Lopez ($47 million)



7. Rihanna ($37.5 million)



8. Helene Fischer ($32 million)



9. Celine Dion ($31 million)



10. Britney Spears ($30 million)



