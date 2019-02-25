Katy Perry couldn't be more excited about her engagement to Orlando Bloom, and the singer says she owes their love connection to fast food.

The "Witness" singer sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, where she opened up about her new fiance, and how their romance started over an In-N-Out hamburger.

"In-N-Out plays a big role in my life. We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years ago at the Golden Globes," Perry recalled. "He stole one off of my table… he took it and I was like, 'Wait! Who- oh, wow, you're so hot. Fine, take it.'"

The singer said she later approached him at an after party and asked him about the delicious burger, after which they immediately hit it off.

"And then, you know, cut to:" Perry joked, flashing off her shiny new engagement ring.

Kimmel asked Perry about whether or not she told Bloom exactly what she wanted her engagement ring to look like, and the singer delicately admitted, "I voiced my opinions."

While she might have had an idea about what to expect from her ring, Perry said she had no idea what to expect on the day Bloom actually popped the question.

"It was Valentine's Day… I thought we were going to go see some art, after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter," Perry explained.

"Very Bachelor," Kimmel quipped.

"Yeah! I'm just glad I don't have to go on that show now," Perry responded with a laugh.

While they were in the air, Perry recalled how Bloom handed her a note on which he'd written all the things he wanted to tell her about his love for her. The note was supposed to divert her attention while he clandestinely pulled the engagement ring box out of his jacket pocket to pop the question.

However, things apparently didn't go exactly according to plan. Perry said as she read the note, Bloom tried to pull the ring box out but it was slightly to big to remove easily. The actor ended up tugging on the box so hard he ripped his jacket pocket and accidentally smashed a bottle of champagne with his elbow, all while she pretended not to notice the commotion.

In the end though, the whole proposal proved to be "really sweet."

"We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] and my whole family was there, and all my friends," Perry recalled. "He did so well."

For more on Bloom and Perry's engagement -- and her stunning, flower-shaped engagement ring -- check out the video below.

