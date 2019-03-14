Not only is their longtime feud a thing of the past, Katy Perry says she could be down to make some music with Taylor Swift in the future.

ET's Lauren Zima and Z100 radio host Elvis Duran spoke with Perry on the red carpet at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, and she coyly addressed rumors that she might eventually collaborate with the Reputation singer.

"I mean, I'm making music with Zedd, [so] I'm open," Perry said with a smile.

Perry walked the carpet alongside Zedd, whom she collaborated with on the new single "365," and the American Idol host turned up to the awards show dressed in the same outfit she wore in the music video for their song, in which she played a Stepford Wives-style android.

Riffing off the premise that Perry was attending the awards show as an AI robot version of herself, Zedd jokingly addressed the possibility of a Perry-Swift team-up, explaining, "I programmed her to make music with anybody, it's great."

"I'm a loveable AI," Perry added.

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards marks the first awards show in a long time in which both Perry and Swift were in attendance, and it comes a little less than year after they publically buried the hatchet.

In May 2018, Perry mailed Swift a literal olive branch to commemorate the opening night of Swift's Reputation Studio Tour, with a note that read, "Hey old friend, I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and the feelings between us, I really want to clear the air."

Swift shared a video of herself receiving the kind gesture on Instagram, sharing, "So, I just got back to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me."

For a look back at the pair's long, complicated and ultimately forgiven feud, check out the video below.

