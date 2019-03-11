Orlando Bloom is ready to make Katy Perry his wife -- even with her goofy dancing, crazy eye and relentless talking while they watch TV!

The 34-year-old singer posted a string of adorable home videos on her Instagram Story on Sunday night, in which she appeared to be making sure Bloom wants to marry her.

The clips were taken as the couple enjoyed “family time” with her sister, Angela, and dog, Nugget, while watching Perry in her role as a judge on American Idol.

“Are you sure? Are you sure?” Perry repeatedly asked as Bloom watched her showing off her goofy dance moves then pulling funny faces with one eye shut on the ABC singing competition.



“For the rest of his life,” Perry captioned one clip.

“Are you sure, Lando?” she wrote on another story.

Unfazed, Bloom, 42, continued watching the series with an adorable smile on his face.

The fun posts come after Perry recently shared how she would love her fellow Idol judge, Lionel Richie, to sing at the pair’s nuptials.

"You can repay that by singing at our wedding. For free!" Perry said to Richie during a discussion on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"By the way, I don't mind that," Richie replied. "I am so into our little marriage here, that I've gotta tell you I just feel like we're part of the family."

See more on Bloom and Perry below.

GET THE LATEST CELEBRITY WEDDING NEWS WITH ET’S NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Katy Perry Wants Lionel Richie to Sing at Her and Orlando Bloom's Wedding

NEWS: Katy Perry Dishes on Orlando Bloom's 'Really Sweet' Helicopter Proposal

WATCH: Katy Perry Reveals the Sweet Way She Met Fiance Orlando Bloom

Related Gallery