Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West had a fun family day!

The couple, along with their three kids -- North, Saint and Chicago -- set up a Yeezy stand in their neighborhood to sell the new 700 V2 Boost and raise money for mental health on Friday. The idea came from Kanye and Adidas' partnership with families across the U.S. to create homemade pop-up Yeezy "lemonade" stands stocked with pairs of the new sneakers.

Kim shared videos and photos of North, along with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's, daughter, Penelope, painting barrels and Kanye's shirt. Also in attendance was Khloe Kardashian, who posted photos from their day out on her Instagram.

Instagram Story

"In the continued spirit of bringing people and families together, the brand has selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect with communities throughout the country," Kim's Instagram Story post reads. "All proceeds made via the stands will be donated directly to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org), the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness."

The makeup mogul also shared snaps of the families who had set up their stands in different states.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Kanye has previously opened up about his struggle with mental health and bipolar disorder, and the importance of raising awareness on those issues.

"[The statement 'I hate being bipolar, it's awesome] is not an opposite [sentiment]. It's not I hate being bipolar, it's awesome. It's actually, it drives more of how you really feel. It doesn't do the opposite thing," he told Jimmy Kimmel in August last year. "So I think it's important for us to have... open conversations about mental health. Especially with me being black, because we never had therapists in the black community. We never approached taking medication."

For more on the Kardashian-West family, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Reunites With Paris Hilton for Heiress' 38th Birthday Celebration

Kim Kardashian and Look-Alike Models Star in Futuristic Fashion Campaign -- Pics!

Kim Kardashian Posts Precious New Photos of Baby Chicago Playing With Khloe's Daughter True

Related Gallery