Kim Kardashian Names Son Saint ‘King of Hide and Seek’

Saint West is the champ when it comes to hiding from his mother, Kim Kardashian West!



On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showcased her son’s adorable skills with a black-and-white photo of the 3-year-old hiding in a mini ball pit. Although he’s lying still and face down, his back and feet still poke out of the balls.



In the next frame, the little guy is smiling ear to ear while coming out of hiding. And his little sister, Chicago West, has joined him in the pit! The next two showcase Saint once again playing around in the balls as his famous mother documents.



“The King of Hide and Seek,” Saint’s mother proudly captioned the fun.

This sweet post arrives just one day after the 36-year-old reality star shared a photo of Chicago enjoying a playdate with True Thompson, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson’s daughter.



In the photos, Baby True is clad in a white dress with a floral headband while little Chicago wears a matching light pink ensemble.



“I can’t wait to hear what they talk about lol,” Kardashian West captioned the fun.

Following Khloe's breakup with Tristan over cheating allegations involving family friend Jordyn Woods, an insider tells ET that the former couple have settled into a new co-parenting routine.

“Khloe has True for the majority of the time," the source shared. "Khloe’s able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can’t. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in L.A. so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe."



"Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter," the source continued. "Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time.”

