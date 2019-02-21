A source told ET on Tuesday that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up after two years of dating, but it's the aftermath that has everyone still in shock.

Shortly after the news broke, rumors began circulating that Tristan recently cheated on Khloe with a close family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan -- Jordyn Woods, who's Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner's, longtime best friend. While Khloe has yet to directly address the rumors, she's definitely fueled speculation that the rumors are true with a few telling social media posts. Meanwhile, Tristan tweeted "FAKE NEWS" shortly after the rumors broke, before quickly deleting the tweet.

Let's take a look at all the developments that have happened so far:

Khloe Kardashian comments on rumors that Tristan cheated on her with Jordyn:

A source told ET that Tristan and Khloe split because of ongoing trust issues. Last April, Tristan made headlines when he was caught cheating on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, but the two eventually reconciled.

“There were trust issues again and she has been down that road before," the source said of their recent breakup. "She has to be strong for herself and True. Everyone is extremely disappointed.”

On Tuesday, Khloe appeared to validate rumors that Tristan cheated with Jordyn when she commented on an Instagram post by Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, which claimed that 27-year-old Tristan and 21-year-old Jordyn hooked up.

"One of my writers was there," Lee claims. "And Tristan you took everybody's phone but you let them stay. Jordyn came in, y'all were smoking hookah, she was all up in your lap, you was all over her, touchy feely, and you let the girl stay the night until seven in the morning. Now, that happened, that's a fact."

"And I don't want want to hear nobody trolling Khloe and talking about, 'It's a Kardashian curse, it's Khloe's fault, this and that,' no," he continued. "If a n**** ain't sh*t, he ain't sh*t ."

He later addressed Kylie.

"The fact that Kylie, your best friend was at the house doing all that, get her out now and get him out too," Lee concluded.

Khloe commented on the post with shouting emojis.

She also shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, reading, "If your friendship has lasted longer than seven years, you are no longer friends. You are family."

Instagram

Khloe's pals stand up for her:

Khloe's best friend, Malika Haqq, also commented on the Hollywood Unlocked post, writing, "STRONG FACTS." Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen chimed in after Malika, writing, "Amen!!!"

But Malika took it one step further when she later commented on another Instagram post that showed Kylie's daughter, Stormi, smiling, and joked that she was "waiting for Jordyn to pack her sh*t and get out of Kylie's house."

"These hoes ain't loyal," Malika wrote.

On Wednesday night, Malika stood by Khloe at the 34-year-old reality star's first public appearance since her split from Tristan, when the besties attended the opening of the L.A. offices of the apparel company PrettyLittleThing. The two gave stoic poses as they posed on the red carpet in matching sweaters.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian unfollows Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram:

Khloe's sister, Kim, has never been a big fan of Tristan -- at one point, he blocked her on Instagram due to her candid comments about his first cheating scandal -- and tellingly, she unfollowed both Tristan and Jordyn amid the cheating rumors.

Jordyn moves out of Kylie's house:

On Wednesday, just one day after the cheating rumors broke, ET learned that Jordyn was moving out of Kylie's home. Kylie shared in a video for Vogue last June that the two were living together.

"Kylie is extremely upset about everything that is going on with Khloe and her best friend, Jordyn," a source told ET. "Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family."

"Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s," the source continued. "Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister, Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts."

On early Thursday morning just after midnight, Kylie shared videos of herself alone in her house on her Instagram Story. In one Boomerang video, Kylie pouts at the camera looking sad with her hand up to her face.

Khloe Kardashian posts about ‘betrayal’:

Khloe continued to let her social media do the talking with a few less than subtle posts on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“The worst pain is gettin' hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” she wrote. The next message read: “Somebody needs to hear this… That betrayal was your blessing!!!!”

Khloe then posted, “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’”

Earlier, she also liked a tweet that read, “@khloekardashian, don't let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if it's true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and [you're] doing great showing that love."

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram Stories

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram Stories

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram Stories

Khloe deletes recent Instagram posts of Tristan:

Fans quickly noticed that Khloe has purged her Instagram of recent pics with Tristan, including a snapshot that was taken over Thanksgiving weekend with True. The same photo still appears on Tristan's page.

Other removed photos include the massive heart-shaped rose display Tristan got Khloe for Valentine's Day, a photo of them kissing near the water and a pic that was taken during a recent beach vacation. However, some pics still remain of the NBA star -- mostly from the earlier days in their relationship -- though she's disabled comments on those particular posts.

Despite all the drama, Khloe and Kylie are still tight:

A source told ET on Thursday that despite the shocking cheating allegations between Tristan and Kylie's BFF, the sisters are still as close as ever.

“Khloe and Kylie are extremely close, and this incident only solidified how strong they truly are," the source said. "Khloe and Kylie have been in constant communication. Khloe and Kylie both like to confront an issue head-on, although different this time."

"Kylie was the person who told Khloe about Tristan’s cheating the last time," the source added. "This does put Kylie and Khloe in an awkward spot, but at the end of the day, the family bond will always win.”

For more on the scandal, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Is 'Extremely Upset' With Jordyn Woods Over Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian Unfollows Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Amid Cheating Allegations

All the Times Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner Have Shown How Incredibly Close They Are

Related Gallery