It's reportedly over between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Multiple sources reported on Tuesday that Khloe and Tristan broke up after more than two years of dating, and 10 months after Tristan made headlines when he reportedly cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. Khloe gave birth to True last April just days after the report broke, and the two eventually reconciled.

On Tuesday, Tristan tweeted, "FAKE NEWS," then deleted it shortly after.

Khloe has yet to comment. On Monday, the 34-year-old reality star Instagrammed a picture of herself and wrote, “Are you willing to give up what you love, for who you love?” Big Sean."

She also posted cryptic messages on her Instagram Story, writing, "Work on being in love with the person in the mirror who has been through so much but is still standing."

Last June, Khloe defended herself to a fan who criticized her for staying with the 27-year-old NBA star despite the cheating scandal.

“I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian, but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan,” the fan tweeted. “She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite.”

Khloe responded shortly after, writing, “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

For more on Khloe and Tristan's relationship, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Have Stayed With Tristan Thompson If She Were Khloe

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Step Out Holding Hands After Cavaliers Win

Khloe Kardashian Gives Tristan Thompson a Midnight Kiss on New Year's Eve

Related Gallery