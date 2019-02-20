Kim Kardashian West is turning her back on Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods!



Well, on social media, at least. One day after ET confirmed that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, ended her relationship of two years with the pro baller over cheating allegations involving Woods, she decided to unfollow both on Instagram.



“There were trust issues again and she has been down that road before," a source said of the couple’s relationship, hinting at the cheating reports that swirled around Thompson just as their daughter, True, was born last April. "She has to be strong for herself and True. Everyone is extremely disappointed.”



According to Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, 27-year-old Thompson hooked up with Woods at a house party over the weekend.



"One of my writers was there," Lee claimed. "And Tristan you took everybody's phone but you let them stay. Jordyn came in, y'all were smoking hookah, she was all up in your lap, you was all over her, touchy feely, and you let the girl stay the night until seven in the morning. Now, that happened, that's a fact."

After the cheating allegations began circulating on Tuesday, Tristan pushed back, writing in a since-deleted tweet, "FAKE NEWS." Khloe hasn't spoken up about the scandal, but she did share a cryptic message in her Instagram Story: "If your friendship has lasted longer than seven years, you are no longer friends. You are family."

This entire situation puts Khloe and Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner, in a particularly tough position. After all, Woods has been Kylie's best friend for years.



