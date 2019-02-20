Looks like Khloe Kardashian is leaning on loved ones following her split from Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star was snapped arriving at her brother-in-law Kanye West's office in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, where she appeared to be in good spirits. Khloe sported an all-white outfit and big hoop earrings, smiling as she exited her car.

A source told ET on Tuesday that Khloe and Tristan broke up due to ongoing "trust issues" after more than two years of dating and 10 months after the 27-year-old NBA star made headlines when he reportedly cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

West actually referenced that cheating scandal on his song "All Mine" off his album Ye. "All these THOTS on Christian Mingle... That’s what almost got Tristan single," he raps.

Backgrid

But Khloe's drama intensified on Tuesday when she and her good friends Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen commented on a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post alleging that rumors that Tristan recently cheated with her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, are true. The three appeared to legitimize the rumors; Khloe commented with shouting emojis, while Malika wrote "STRONG FACTS" and Larsa followed up with "Amen!!!"

Tristan has yet to comment on the reports, but tweeted "FAKE NEWS" as the news broke, then quickly deleted it.

Interestingly enough, 21-year-old Jordyn was hanging out with Kylie at her house just hours before the reports came in. Prior to the news breaking, Kylie posted a Snapchat of herself lying in bed using the dog filter before turning the camera on Jordyn, who laughs with the filter on her.

Jordyn has yet to comment on the reports on her social media. Her last Instagram post, on Monday, was of close-up shots of herself, which Khloe actually liked and commented on.

"Baby girl," Khloe wrote.

For more on the scandal, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Jordyn Woods' Close Connection With the Kardashian-Jenner Family

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: A Relationship Timeline

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Rumors Tristan Thompson Cheated With Jordyn Woods

Related Gallery