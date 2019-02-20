If there’s any truth to the rumors about Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson, it doesn’t seem like Kylie Jenner knew about it.

The cosmetics queen was hanging out with her best friend at her house just hours before the reports came in that Tristan Thompson had allegedly cheated on Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, with Jordyn.

Prior to the news breaking, Kylie posted a Snapchat of herself lying in bed using the dog filter before turning the camera on Jordyn, who laughs with the filter on her.

The pals seemed perfectly comfortable in the clip, but just a few hours later, rumors started swirling that Jordyn, 21, had a romantic tryst with Tristan, which is what led to Khloe calling it quits with the 27-year-old NBA player and the father of her child.

Khloe, 34, and her pals, Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen, all seemingly confirmed the rumors when they commented on a post from Hollywood Unlocked on Tuesday.

In the clip, founder Jason Lee talks about the rumors, saying Jordyn was “all up” in Tristan’s lap and spent the night at the athlete’s house before leaving at seven the next morning.

Khloe commented with a series of shouting emojis, which Malika wrote, “STRONG FACTS,” and Larsa added, “Amen!!!”

Despite the rumors, Khloe and Jordyn are still following one another on Instagram, and Khloe even liked and commented on Jordyn’s most recent photo, writing: “Baby girl.”

None of the Kardashian-Jenner family have officially confirmed the rumors, and Jordyn has not spoken out about it either. Kylie is very close with Jordyn, who recently vacationed with the 21-year-old reality star and her daughter, Stormi, in January. As of last June, the friends were also living together.

A source previously told ET that Khloe and Tristan split after two years of dating due to ongoing “trust issues.” Prior to this scandal, Tristan famously was caught cheating on Khloe just days before the birth of their daughter, True Thompson.

