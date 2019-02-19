Khloe Kardashian's split from Tristan Thompson is getting complicated.

A source tells ET that Khloe and Tristan have split after two years of dating because of ongoing "trust issues," and on Tuesday, the 34-year-old reality star commented on a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post claiming Tristan recently cheated on her with Jordyn Woods -- her sister, Kylie Jenner's, best friend.

In the Instagram post, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee claims that the rumors 27-year-old Tristan and 21-year-old Jordyn hooked up are true.

"One of my writers was there," Lee claims. "And Tristan you took everybody's phone but you let them stay. Jordyn came in, y'all were smoking hookah, she was all up in your lap, you was all over her, touchy feely, and you let the girl stay the night until seven in the morning. Now, that happened, that's a fact."

"And I don't want want to hear nobody trolling Khloe and talking about, 'It's a Kardashian curse, it's Khloe's fault, this and that,' no," he continued. "If a n**** ain't sh**, he ain't sh** ."

He later addressed Kylie.

"The fact that Kylie, your best friend was at the house doing all that, get her out now and get him out too," Lee concluded.

Khloe commented on the post on Tuesday with shouting emojis. Meanwhile, her best friend, Malika Haqq, also commented, writing, "STRONG FACTS."

Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen later chimed in after Malika, writing, "Amen!!!"

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tristan tweeted "FAKE NEWS" shortly after reports broke of his and Khloe's breakup, then quickly deleted the tweet.

Khloe has yet to comment on her own social media accounts, though she recently posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, reading, "If your friendship has lasted longer than seven years, you are no longer friends. You are family."

Khloe and Tristan's split comes after more than two years of dating, and 10 months after Tristan made headlines when he reportedly cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. Khloe gave birth to True last April just days after the report broke, and the two eventually reconciled.

“There were trust issues again and she has been down that road before," our source says about their recent breakup. "She has to be strong for herself and True. Everyone is extremely disappointed.”

